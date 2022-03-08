$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.81 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.