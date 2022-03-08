$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

