$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

