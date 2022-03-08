1,076 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $45.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $912.28. 50,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,392.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.04 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,755.07.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.