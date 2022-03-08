111,612 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 270,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

