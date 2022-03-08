116,889 Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.34% of SomaLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,258,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SLGC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. SomaLogic Inc has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

SomaLogic Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.