$13.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to announce $13.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.99 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.19 billion to $48.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $405.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

