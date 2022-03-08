$155.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to report sales of $155.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the highest is $280.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $112.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $638.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $960.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $706.23 million, with estimates ranging from $616.34 million to $957.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.