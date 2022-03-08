$178.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $178.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

