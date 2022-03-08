185,247 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 85.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

