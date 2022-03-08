$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day moving average is $391.96. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

