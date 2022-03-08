20,800 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

