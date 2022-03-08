$261.27 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will announce $261.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.30 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.