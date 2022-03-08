$270.02 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $270.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $227.90 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CURO opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $474.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

