$270.02 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $270.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $227.90 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CURO opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $474.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
