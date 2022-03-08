$295.33 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $295.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.40 million and the lowest is $282.60 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.77%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

