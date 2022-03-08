2local Achieves Market Cap of $474,457.86 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. 2local has a total market cap of $474,457.86 and approximately $174,034.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,991,082 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

