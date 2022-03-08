$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after buying an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after buying an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

