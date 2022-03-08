$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

FIS opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

