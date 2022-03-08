30,997 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 5,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

