$340.23 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to post sales of $340.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.40 million. South State reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

South State Company Profile (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.