36,648 Shares in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.99% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Shares of JSCP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,509. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

