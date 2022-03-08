36,955 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 1.2% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMAR. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of UMAR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 1,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.