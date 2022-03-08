$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $4.99 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

