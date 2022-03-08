$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the highest is $6.57 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

