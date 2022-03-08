$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post $6.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

