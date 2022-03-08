$632.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post sales of $632.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

