65,767 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. CSX comprises about 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,801,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,870,559. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

