65,767 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. CSX makes up about 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CSX by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,301,000 after buying an additional 4,870,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,801,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,870,559. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

