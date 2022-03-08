908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.35. 908 Devices shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 7,222 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

