AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

