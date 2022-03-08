ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $32.08. ABB shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 68,489 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ABB by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

