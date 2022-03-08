Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 328,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

