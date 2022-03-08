Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,503.09

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,503.09 ($19.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,154 ($15.12). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.92), with a volume of 339,665 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.55) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($21.62) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,250 ($16.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,355.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,503.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.