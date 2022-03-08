Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.50. Abcam shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 76 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41.
Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.