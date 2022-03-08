AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.69. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 12,443 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,655 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

