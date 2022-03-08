Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 2,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,272. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $4.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

