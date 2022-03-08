Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,134.07

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,134.07 ($14.86) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.46), with a volume of 163390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,206 ($15.80).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,420.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,477.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

