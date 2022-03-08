ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

ABM stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 520,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.