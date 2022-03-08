ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ABM traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 520,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

