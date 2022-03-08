ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 3,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,248,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.