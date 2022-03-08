Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $971.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 373,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
