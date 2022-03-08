ACM Research Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 24th (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 154,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 13,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

