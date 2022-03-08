ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

