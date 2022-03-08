Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.
