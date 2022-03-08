Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. 7,088,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

