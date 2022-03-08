Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,041 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. 8,624,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,500. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

