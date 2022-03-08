Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 10,399 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,263,712 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39.

