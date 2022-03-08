Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 72,000,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

