Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

