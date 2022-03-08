Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $123.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

